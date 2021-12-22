Raising her voice! Larsa Pippen teased that her return to The Real Housewives of Miami has made her more vocal — especially when it comes to her drama with former BFF Kim Kardashian.

“I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” the 47-year-old reality TV star told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 21. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”

The Chicago native, who appeared on season 1 of the original Bravo series in 2011, has been the topic of conversation for her fellow Housewives on the Peacock revival.

Adriana de Moura, for example, has called out Pippen’s appearance and her drama with Kardashian, 41, on multiple occasions.

“Is that Larsa?” the 56-year-old star said during one episode’s confessional. “We really haven’t stayed in touch that much. Her face is different. Her boobs are bigger. Her butt’s is even bigger. I think she is now becoming the Kim Kardashian look-alike.”

The Brazil native later added, “Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she’s back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust. So, there’s mystery there and I’m curious.”

Pippen, who initially left RHOM after one season, told the outlet that she wasn’t surprised by her costar’s digs regarding the Skims founder.

“I kind of expected it,” she told the outlet about being the most talked about RHOM star, adding that de Moura is “like the weasel” of the squad. “[She’s] like the little brother that just annoys you the entire time you’re at home. She’s definitely the weasel of the crew,” Pippen joked.

Ahead of her RHOM return, Pippen’s friendship with the California native was already being talked about going back to April 2020 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Kardashian sisters unfollowed her and vice versa.

The Larsa Marie founder addressed the drama publicly in November 2020, pointing to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s alum’s now-estranged husband, Kanye West, as one of the main reasons they were no longer close.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Larsa said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, adding that the Yeezy designer, 44, “brainwashed” Kim and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Kardashian family is “unbothered” by Pippen’s allegations.

“The family thinks Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention,” the insider added. “And the only attention she got as of late was from being Kim’s best friend and from being on the show.”

More than one year later, Pippen seemingly commented on the alleged rift between her and Kim during the RHOM premiere, which aired on December 16.

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen, her ex-husband]. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” she explained during the episode as a snap of her and the Selfish author were shown on screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically. … I’m proud of who I am today. Like, s–t, I’m winning. Like, s–t, I’m doing great.”

Larsa later told Access Hollywood that she and Kim “are friendly, we’re friends” despite their recent ups and downs.

“You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’” she explained on December 16. “I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Thursdays on Peacock.