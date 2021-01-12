Ready to get serious? Larsa Pippen spoke about her interest in remarrying amid her romance with Malik Beasley.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A on Monday, January 11, Pippen was asked about her hopes for the future. “Would you marry again and would you have more kids?” one fan asked, to which the 46-year-old responded, “Ya, I would.”

In 1997, the Real Housewives of Miami alum married NBA legend Scottie Pippen. They initially separated in 2015 before reconciling in 2017. The following year, the longtime duo split for good when Larsa filed for divorce.

The estranged pair have remained on good terms for the sake of their four kids, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. “[We] are really best friends. Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. “We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

Larsa has been linked to Beasley, 24, since November 2020 when they stepped out in Miami together. Their PDA-filled sighting sparked drama with the NBA star’s wife, Montana Yao, who appeared to be blindsided by the outing. The 23-year-old model, who welcomed a son with Beasley in 2019, filed for divorce shortly after.

Larsa tweeted in December 2020 that Beasley and Yao “were separated before I ever met him,” but the athlete’s estranged wife denied the reality star’s claim. “This is 100% false,” Yao wrote via Twitter. “Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Despite the scandal, the Illinois native has continued to progress her bond with the Minnesota Timberwolves player. When she visited him in Minnesota last month, the pair enjoyed a night out together and posed in front of a massive Christmas tree.

The designer recently opened up about connecting with the right person. “Sometimes you meet a person and you just click,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in December 2020. “You’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything.”

A source told Us exclusively that Larsa “sees a future” with Beasley. “Friends are telling her to take it slow and really get to know him before she jumps into this serious relationship,” the insider added. “But it’s too late.”