Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen enjoyed a parents’ night out weeks after welcoming their newborn daughter.
The couple stepped out at Carnegie Hall’s Opening Night Gala for the 2023/2024 season in New York City on Wednesday, October 4. Schreiber, 56, looked dapper in a classic black tux and black bow tie, which Neisen, 31, complemented with a strapless black gown. She completed her look with a black clutch, a gold chain necklace and a bright pink lip.
The pair’s date night marks their first red carpet event since welcoming their first child together, daughter Hazel, in August. “So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here,” Schreiber announced via Instagram on September 13. “She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support.”
Schreiber is also father to kids Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Naomi Watts. The actress, 55, congratulated her ex and Neisen in the comments of Schreiber’s Instagram post, writing, “We love baby Hazel!! 🙌🙌🙌.”
Us Weekly confirmed in November 2016 that Schreiber and Watts had split after 11 years together. Watts, for her part, has since moved on with actor Billy Crudup and the two tied the knot in June.
Schreiber and Neisen — who began dating in 2017 — reportedly wed in NYC in July, though the couple have not publicly confirmed their marital status. The duo stepped out several times amid Neisen’s pregnancy and the marriage speculation, including holding hands in the Hamptons in July and taking a stroll in NYC in August.
Days before Hazel’s birth, Neisen showed off her baby bump in a sweet Instagram Story mirror selfie with Schreiber. “Mom & dad,” she captioned the pic.
Earlier on Wednesday, Neisen shared a glimpse at the couple’s little one via Instagram in a birthday tribute for her partner. “Every day with you is my favorite adventure,” she captioned a picture of the actor and Hazels’ hands on a piano. “Happy birthday @lievschreiber. We love you!!!”
As his family continues to grow, Schreiber remains dedicated to maintaining a cordial coparenting relationship with Watts. “It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he shared during a January 2018 appearance on Today. “And I think the way we’ve looked at this is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable.”
Schreiber and Watts have continuously proven their support for one another and their blended family. Last year, the exes reunited with their respective partners to celebrate Kai’s middle school graduation. “Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation,” Watts wrote alongside an Instagram group selfie featuring her kids, Schreiber, Neisen and Crudup, 55.