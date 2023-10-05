Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen enjoyed a parents’ night out weeks after welcoming their newborn daughter.

The couple stepped out at Carnegie Hall’s Opening Night Gala for the 2023/2024 season in New York City on Wednesday, October 4. Schreiber, 56, looked dapper in a classic black tux and black bow tie, which Neisen, 31, complemented with a strapless black gown. She completed her look with a black clutch, a gold chain necklace and a bright pink lip.

The pair’s date night marks their first red carpet event since welcoming their first child together, daughter Hazel, in August. “So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here,” Schreiber announced via Instagram on September 13. “She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support.”

Schreiber is also father to kids Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Naomi Watts. The actress, 55, congratulated her ex and Neisen in the comments of Schreiber’s Instagram post, writing, “We love baby Hazel!! 🙌🙌🙌.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” Legend gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at […]

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2016 that Schreiber and Watts had split after 11 years together. Watts, for her part, has since moved on with actor Billy Crudup and the two tied the knot in June.

Schreiber and Neisen — who began dating in 2017 — reportedly wed in NYC in July, though the couple have not publicly confirmed their marital status. The duo stepped out several times amid Neisen’s pregnancy and the marriage speculation, including holding hands in the Hamptons in July and taking a stroll in NYC in August.

Days before Hazel’s birth, Neisen showed off her baby bump in a sweet Instagram Story mirror selfie with Schreiber. “Mom & dad,” she captioned the pic.

Earlier on Wednesday, Neisen shared a glimpse at the couple’s little one via Instagram in a birthday tribute for her partner. “Every day with you is my favorite adventure,” she captioned a picture of the actor and Hazels’ hands on a piano. “Happy birthday @lievschreiber. We love you!!!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As his family continues to grow, Schreiber remains dedicated to maintaining a cordial coparenting relationship with Watts. “It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he shared during a January 2018 appearance on Today. “And I think the way we’ve looked at this is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable.”

Related: Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber's Family Album With 2 Kids One happy family! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dated for 11 years before breaking up, but have since remained amicable and supportive coparents. “We’re doing things very differently,” the Glass Castle actress told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to […]

Schreiber and Watts have continuously proven their support for one another and their blended family. Last year, the exes reunited with their respective partners to celebrate Kai’s middle school graduation. “Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation,” Watts wrote alongside an Instagram group selfie featuring her kids, Schreiber, Neisen and Crudup, 55.