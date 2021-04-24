Lori Loughlin tried to stay under the radar as she completed an errand in Beverly Hills nearly four months after her release from prison.

The actress, 56, was spotted stepping out on Friday, April 23, for a golf club fitting in photos published by the Daily Mail. Loughlin wore a navy sweatshirt and pants, maroon sneakers, a navy visor and a floral face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Full House alum was previously seen volunteering with Project Angel Food in March. She handed out meals on behalf of the organization after Us Weekly broke the news that she completed her court-ordered community service the month before. “[She’s been] going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do,” a source said at the time.

Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020 after serving nearly two months behind bars. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to gain their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, entry into the University of Southern California as part of a nationwide admissions scandal.

Us confirmed on April 3 that the fashion designer, 57, completed his five-month prison sentence “three weeks earlier than planned.” Gianni Giannulli, Mossimo’s son from a previous relationship, told Extra that he and his sisters traveled from L.A. to Santa Barbara County, California, to pick up their father and “surprise” him “at the last minute.”

Us reported earlier this month that Mossimo finished his required stay in home confinement on April 16. Before his release from prison, a source told Us he had “been spending almost all his time in his cell” due to the pandemic, which was “very mentally taxing.”

As for Loughlin, she experienced a “definite heaviness” upon reuniting with her kids prior to Mossimo’s return. “Lori had a very emotional reunion with her daughters this morning at the family home. She was relieved to be out of prison,” a source told Us in December 2020, adding that “it was bittersweet, however, because Moss wasn’t there.”

Us exclusively revealed later that month that the When Calls the Heart alum was quarantined away from other inmates prior to her release. “She spent the last two weeks in isolation before she was released, so it has been especially tough, but she’s thankful to put it behind her,” an insider said. “There was a COVID outbreak in the prison, so it was a precaution and not a punishment.”