Being respectful. Love Is Blind alum Cameron Hamilton gave his two cents on why people shouldn’t ask couples about family planning amid the ongoing drama with Vanessa Lachey.

“As a community, can we agree that it’s always inappropriate to ask couples when they are going to have a baby?” the Netflix personality, 32, said via an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, April 26. “Because you don’t know what couples are going through at the end of the day. They may not be ready to have kids. They may be having difficulties conceiving. They may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby.”

Cameron was on the first season of the dating series where he met Lauren Speed-Hamilton and ultimately tied the knot. The AI scientist revealed he was inspired to make the video just for all the couples in the world “who undergo this same scrutiny” — including him and his wife, 35.

In the comments of the clip, many users pointed out that Vanessa, 42, needed to hear those sentiments after receiving backlash from her choice of questions at the season 4 reunion. Cameron noted in the comments that his “message was not aimed at a specific person” but was inspired by his personal experience with the issue.

“[Lauren and I have] been asked this question by thousands of people over the last few years, and so have millions of other couples,” he replied. “My spirit was simply telling me to address it. My intent is to bring more compassion and understanding towards couples, even if the message only reaches a few.”

The former MTV VJ hosts Love Is Blind alongside her husband, Nick Lachey. Most recently, the pair have made headlines during the April airing of the live reunion special which was plagued with technical difficulties. While the show did not move on live, a taped version was available to watch the following day. Vanessa received a lot of flak after she asked the couples in the show when they planned on starting their families. Following the drama, a petition surfaced online to have the duo removed from the Netflix series.

Season 2 alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati voiced their support for the Lacheys following the drama but agreed it was “inappropriate” of Vanessa to grill the contestants about their plans to have children.

“Especially in this day and age when there are couples who don’t want to have kids or can’t have kids,” Natalie, 31, said during the Monday, April 24, episode of her and Deepti’s “Out of the Pods” podcast. “I couldn’t tell if it was a subject that was being pushed by Vanessa or just the show itself. Hopefully, it’s a learning lesson for the Love Is Blind franchise, don’t ask over and over again if someone’s having kids.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind ended with three couples tying the knot, including Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah. Despite not finding love, Marshall Glaze, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier were also in attendance. Jackie Bonds also appeared on the special via a pre-taped interview.