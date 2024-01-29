Madelyn Cline showed her support for Pete Davidson at his comedy gig in Philadelphia.

Cline, 26, was photographed leaving with Davidson, 30, on Sunday, January 28, after he performed at the Helium Comedy Club. The actress kept a low profile in a beige winter coat with a matching Tommy Hilfigure baseball cap while Davidson sported a black hoodie under a brown jacket and with a dark green Bloomfield, New Jersey hat.

Davidson’s gig was announced by the venue days before he took the stage. He previously made headlines when a stand-up performance in New York City was canceled just two hours before the show was set to take place.

The Beacon Theatre confirmed in December 2023 that several of Davidson’s planned performances were canceled. Attendees were issued an automatic refund and the comedian didn’t address the reason for his absence. He was spotted days later with Cline at Bobo’s Café in New York.

The couple have largely stayed out of the public eye since they started dating. Us Weekly broke the news about Davidson and Cline’s romance in September 2023.

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source exclusively told Us about how Davidson and Cline “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible.

The insider noted that Davidson and Cline connected over their similarities, adding, “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way. They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Despite their whirlwind romance, Cline was quickly introduced to Davidson’s loved ones.

“Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source continued. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

Cline was linked to Jackson Guthy before her relationship with Davidson. She was also in a high-profile romance with Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. After they met on set in 2019, Cline and Stokes, 31, dated for more than a year before calling it quits. Cline and Stokes have since remained on good terms as they currently film season 4 of the hit Netflix series.

“We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2023. “And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that.”

Davidson, meanwhile, has had a star-studded dating history which included Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. Before going public with Cline, Davidson dated his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, but the romance ultimately fizzled out in August 2023.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Davidson said during a March 2023 episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”