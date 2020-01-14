Felicity Huffman’s former Desperate Housewives costar Mehcad Brooks has high hopes for her daughter Sophia Macy’s budding acting career.

“She might be a fantastic actress,” the Supergirl star, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively during the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Netflix film A Fall From Grace at Metrograph in New York City on Monday, January 13.

Brooks shared a similar sentiment about Huffman, who served 11 days in federal prison in October 2019 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“I hope she does [work again],” he told Us. “She’s a great actress.”

The True Blood alum played Matthew Applewhite — the son of Alfre Woodard’s character, Betty Applewhite — on seasons 1 and 2 of the ABC drama. Huffman, meanwhile starred as Lynette Scavo from 2004 to 2012, and received an Emmy Award for her role.

Sophia, whom the When They See Us star shares with husband William H. Macy, announced via Instagram on Sunday, January 12, that she was following in her mother’s footsteps and had been cast in CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone season 2.

“Been wanting to talk about this for a MINUTE!” Sophia, 19, captioned a cast photo. “I’m so so grateful.”

Huffman, 57, made headlines last year when she admitted that she paid $15,000 to boost Sophia’s SAT scores. The American Crime alum later apologized and pleaded guilty, saying in a statement to Us in September 2019 that she would “try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.”

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars, but she was released early as normal policy for inmates who are scheduled to leave on weekends. She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, serve a year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service, which she began in November 2019.

The actress and the Shameless star, 69, are also the parents of daughter Georgia, 17, who is set to start classes at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, later this year.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley