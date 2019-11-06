



No more double-taps. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have unfollowed each other on Instagram nearly three months after announcing their split. It is unclear who made the first move.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, still follows Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth and Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, while the Hunger Games star, 29, continues to follow Miley’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings Brandi Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus.

The estranged couple have not deleted photos of each other from their Instagram pages.

A rep for the Hannah Montana alum announced the Last Song costars’ separation on August 10, less than eight months after they secretly tied the knot at their Nashville-area home. The pair had dated on and off since 2009, when they met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Two days later, Liam released a statement of his own on Instagram: “Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” He filed for divorce later that month.

The Grammy nominee quickly moved on with Kaitlynn Carter, who was recently separated from Brody Jenner. Miley and the lifestyle blogger, 31, called it quits in late September.

“Although the relationship with my friend was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that,” Carter wrote in an essay published by Elle earlier this week. “This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the ‘norm’, and lived.”

After her whirlwind romance with Carter, Miley started dating Cody Simpson in early October. She and the Australian singer, 22, have continued to show PDA on social media ever since.

Liam, for his part, has been linked to actress Maddison Brown since the beginning of October. A source told Us that the actor is “so into Maddison and really likes her.”