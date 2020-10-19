Instagram official! Miranda Lambert gushed over her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, after he joined the social media platform on Friday, October 16.

The “Bluebird” singer, 36, shared a teaser clip from her upcoming music video for “Settling Down” on Instagram on Monday, October 19, and tagged her husband, 30.

“Serious faces on the set of the ‘Settling Down’ music video with @brendanjmcloughlin,” she wrote alongside the clip, ahead of the video’s premiere on Wednesday, October 21.

Lambert previously shared photos of her love on her social media accounts, but the video of herself laughing with McLoughlin marked the first time she tagged him. When the full video drops it will be the New York native’s music video debut.

The former police officer shared the same goofy clip on his Instagram page as his fourth post since joining the platform.

His first photo, captioned, “#CityGoesCountry,” showed McLoughlin riding a horse in the country.

“Married a Texan and I got to meet a longhorn. #cowsofinstagram,” the former NYPD officer wrote alongside his second photo, in which he posed next to two longhorn cows, on Saturday, October 17.

McLoughlin’s third image was shared on Sunday, October 18, and featured his wife. The couple wore matching blue and pink outfits in the snap and got a reaction out of Lambert.

“You’re cute,” she commented on her husband’s post.

McLoughlin joined Instagram two days after his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet husband,” Lambert wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, alongside a photo showing her kissing the birthday boy. “The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. ❤️ (and I love your obsession with cows🐄) #nyc #dreamboat.”

One week earlier, the “Vice” singer showed off her husband’s ranch hand skills when she posted a series of photos of him lifting hay while shirtless.

The Grammy winner has also documented the couple’s quarantine adventures over the past few months, including their road trip cross-country in an Airstream trailer in May.

“It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused,” she wrote at the time, noting the pair traveled for six days through four states.

Lambert revealed in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin had secretly wed one month prior. The couple met in November 2018 when the musician was on the set of Good Morning America and McLoughlin was doing crowd control for her appearance.

The “Highway Vagabond” singer was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.