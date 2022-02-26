Molly Sims 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Model mom! Molly Sims jumpstarted her modeling career in the 1990s before posing for the covers of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issues and shooting print campaigns for major fashion brands, including Jimmy Choo and Chanel, through the years. The Las Vegas alum, 48, went on to star in a series of successful TV shows and movies and penned a pair of books. Sims took a break from her busy schedule to exclusively share 25 fun facts with Us Weekly.

Scroll down to learn more about the Everyday Chic author:

1. If I could have one food for the rest of my life, it would be brownies.

2. I love to entertain. My go-to right now is Meiomi’s collaboration kit with Social Studies. It has everything you need to set the chicest table — including wine!

3. Meg Quinn (@aint-tooproudtomeg) is my entertaining inspiration. She is the cheese board queen!

4. My go-to snack is veggies and hummus.

5. I’ve definitely become a California girl over the years, but I’ll always be a Kentucky girl at heart!

6. I recently did the Kroma Wellness Reset and felt so incredible.

7. My idea of relaxation is curling up with a good book. I’m currently reading Laura Dave’s The Last Thing He Told Me.

8. I am a total dry shampoo addict and only wash my hair a few times a week.

9. I’m a wine girl year-round. Chardonnay in the summer, pinot noir in the fall and cabernet sauvignon in the winter is hard to beat.

10. I try to limit inflammatory foods like gluten but definitely indulge every now and then. Life is too short!

11. I always set the table when I have guests over, whether it’s two or 10 people. I love to cut greenery from my backyard for the centerpiece.

12. My first concert was Dolly Parton.

13. In high school, I played tennis, basketball and was a cheerleader.

14. I met my husband, [Scott Stuber], outside the bathroom at a Golden Globes afterparty.

15. Date nights can be tough with three kids [Brooks, 9, Scarlett, 6, and Grey, 5]. My husband and I set aside time to talk in our closet (I’m not joking!).

16. When the kids were little, I hardly had time for a workout routine in the morning. Now I am back, baby!

17. The best vacation my husband and I have ever been on is our most recent trip to Italy. It was so special.

18. I always serve my momma’s famous butter cookies for special events.

19. I worked at Corn-Austin’s Clothing in Murray, Kentucky.

20. The best gift I’ve ever received is a tiny gold choker that my husband bought me in South Africa.

21. My turkey meatballs are my family’s favorite. My husband and I pair them with Meiomi Pinot.

22. The gift I give everyone is Meg Quinn’s Cheese Board Deck, which comes with 50 different cards for inspiration.

23. I started my modeling career in Europe before moving to NYC in the late ’90s.

24. I took 77 red-eyes [flights] in one year!

25. I can’t live without my Hermès Birkin that I bought myself 18 years ago. I saved and saved and saved. She’s my fourth baby.

