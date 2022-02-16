Having his friend’s back. While reflecting on the song that he dedicated to ex-wife Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon explained that he was taking a page out of Kanye West‘s playbook.

“You know I was out there trying to spread that little Kanye West energy. Kanye trying to get Kim [Kardashian] back though, ain’t he?” Cannon, 41, said during an episode of the Nick Cannon Show on Wednesday, February 16. “He pulled up to her house in a Toyota Tacoma full of roses. He really did that.”

The Masked Singer host, who briefly dated Kardashian, 41, in 2006, understood why West, 44, seemingly sent a large delivery of roses to his estranged wife’s house for Valentine’s Day, adding, “He is trying to get his woman back and as a matter of fact, Kanye, I need you on the remix to my record. That’s what we gonna do. I salute everything Kanye is trying to do. Get your woman back.”

Cannon stood by his support for the Yeezy designer after several women in the audience reacted negatively to his statement.

“That’s his wife, he got kids with her. I can get Mariah back, but Kanye can’t get Kim back? Y’all ain’t right,” the former Nickelodeon star, who was married to Carey, 51, from 2008 to 2016, joked. “I’ll pull up with a minivan with some butterflies, it’s going down. We’ll both be wearing Skims and glitter.”

The comedian’s comments come as West continues to make headlines for his attempts to win Kardashian back. The beauty mogul, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with West, originally filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost seven years of marriage. After Kardashian moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021, her estranged husband raised eyebrows with his reaction to the new couple.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, February 13.

The rapper also stated that the Saturday Night Live star would “never” meet his kids alongside text messages that he seemingly received from Davidson, 28, which read, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

Although the Skims founder has kept quiet about West’s social media activity, the songwriter later shared screenshots from an alleged conversation between them.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” one message from Kardashian read on Monday, February 14, to which West allegedly responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

West apologized for his behavior one day later in addition to removing all the posts from his Instagram feed.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote on Tuesday, February 15. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

The record producer continued: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Meanwhile, Cannon recently announced that he was expecting a child with Bre Tiesi. The California native already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 10, with Carey. In 2016, he welcomed son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion and Zillion, now 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in 2021, but the infant died later that year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

