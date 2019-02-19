A not-so-great day. Noah Cyrus shared a photo of herself crying on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 18, hours after her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan announced that his fiancée, Annie Smith, is pregnant with his first child.

“Whata day,” the “My Way” singer, 19, captioned a shot of herself in a teal sweatshirt with puffy eyes and her head resting on one hand.

She also posted a non-smiling selfie in a black top and layered necklaces to her Instagram feed. “I WILL be happy if its the last thing i do,” she vowed.

The musician had no idea that her former love — who she split from in September after dating for a month — would soon be a father. “Noah found out almost right after he posted,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday. “A few of her friends texted her and she was obviously surprised, but doesn’t feel hurt.”

The insider added, “While this may sting a little, as it would with any breakup, she is completely over him and has moved past that part of her life.”

One day prior, Lil Xan (née Diego Leanos), 22, shared the news with fans on Instagram that Smith, 18, was expecting. “I wanted to wait, but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark,” the “Betrayed” singer wrote on a photo of himself embracing his significant other on Sunday, February 17. “It’s official. I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey, and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!”

He added: “To my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith I love you with all my heart. Thank you for saving me. I love you more then [sic] words could describe.”

Smith, who is roughly five to six weeks along, told Us exclusively that her boyfriend of “five to six months” has proposed and that the pair could tie the knot any day now.

“He wants us to go get married secretly, Vegas or something,” the content creator told Us. “Then have a little party with our family and then six months after that, have a wedding with friends and extended people … do a big party thing later down the line. We haven’t really decided, we’re very go with the flow, we might go and get married tomorrow, who knows!”

She also shared how Lil Xan popped the question. “We were at home together and knew we were going to get married, but he officially proposed while we were at home and the ring is being customized by Ice Box in Atlanta right now.”

Miley Cyrus’ little sister and the rapper called it quits amid accusations of infidelity on both sides.

The Doc star poured her heart out about the pain she felt following their split, telling BreatheHeavy.com in September, “It’s like mourning. It’s like losing somebody — you mourn that person. It’s like your body is in it. Like, it hurts physically — when you miss somebody — there’s so many emotions in losing somebody that you spent so much time with.”

She later threw a jab at her ex, calling her relationship with him a “mistake” in November, shortly after he announced that he was headed to rehab. They seemed to be on better terms by December when Lil Xan posted a photo of the Hannah Montana alum with singer Billie Eilish.

“I genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn!” he wrote on Instagram on December 19. “Yes I know things got sloppy but I see the world so clear now! And everybody stop with all the ‘your tryna get her back’ it’s not like that I just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their [sic] both genuinely good people!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!