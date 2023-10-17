Olivia Wilde wasn’t trying to stir up any bad blood with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce when she commented on their blossoming romance.

“I meant no harm,” Wilde, 38, told photographers on Monday, October 16, according to Page Six. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

Wilde previously made headlines earlier this month when she reposted a tweet via her Instagram Story that read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” The actress — who has a mutual ex with Swift, Harry Styles — didn’t provide her own commentary, but Katja Herbers, who wrote the original message, added: “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved.”

Swift, 33, has proven to have an incredible influence when it comes to her fans. Hours after cheering Kelce on in September, his jersey sales reportedly increased by 400% percent. Meanwhile, 35,000 people registered to vote in the U.S. after the Grammy winner encouraged people via Instagram to make sure they were prepared for the next presidential election.

The pop star doesn’t seem to mind the attention when it comes to her dynamic with the athlete. She and Kelce, 34, were first linked in July after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lamented how he wasn’t able to meet Swift following her Eras Tour show. Two months later, Swift showed up to support him at Arrowhead Stadium in his game against the Chicago Bears and has attended two more games since.

The pair have also been spotted together on multiple occasions, with both Swift and Kelce making cameos on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live. Following their appearances, they held hands outside the Waverly Inn in New York City before heading to the SNL afterparty. They were seen having another cozy NYC date night on Sunday, October 16.

While Swift hasn’t publicly addressed the relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo’s respective friend groups see sparks between the couple. “They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider said, adding that friends think Travis and Swift make a “great match.”

Travis, meanwhile, hinted at wanting to keep their things more under the radar as the continue to grow closer.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor [at the Eras Tour],” he said on his “New Heights” podcast in September, referring to a July episode in which he name-dropped Swift and revealed he tried giving her his number. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

He did, however, gush over the impression left by the Grammy winner after she first saw him play. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis later told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on a recent “New Heights” episode. “She looked amazing, To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Prior to her relationship with Travis, Swift briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her April split from Joe Alwyn. The twosome were together for nearly six years before calling it quits. She dated Styles, 29, on and off from 2012 to 2014 and her fifth studio album, 1989, is rumored to heavily be inspired by their romance. The record’s rerecorded version, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is set to drop on October 27.

Wilde, for her part, dated Styles for nearly two years until their November 2022 breakup. Last month, she settled her custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.