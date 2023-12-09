Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, is still friendly with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

“So pretty!” Jackson, 23, commented on Nicole’s recent carousel of photos shortly after she shared it via Instagram on Friday, December 8. The model, 31, replied, “Thanks Jack! ☺️”

Nicole initially posted a slideshow of images that featured her rocking jeans and a green jacket. She paired the outfit with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

“Studies show that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those that don’t. 🤷🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the post. “Some of y’all should trrryyyy iiitttttttt.”

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

This isn’t the first time Jackson has shown Nicole love online. In addition to hyping her up on her posts, Jackson has also shared photos of the twosome on his respective page over the years.

Jackson’s latest shoutout comes two months after Nicole unfollowed his brother, 28, and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Instagram after they started hanging out with Kelce’s new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Nicole and Kelce, 34, dated off and on for five years before calling it quits for good in May 2022. She later opened up about her decision to cut ties with the Mahomes family.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Nicole, 31, said to People in October. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

However, Nicole clarified that she and Brittany, 28, had “conversations” before she ultimately hit the unfollow button.

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that [means] it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality,” Nicole explained. “I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved. [Brittany] knows that I love her.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are BFF Goals On and Off the NFL Gridiron Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

She continued: “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” she continued. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

While Brittany and Nicole have gone their separate ways recently, Brittany has gotten closer to Swift, 33, as they attend girls’ nights out on the town and Kansas City Chiefs games together. The duo have been spotted cheering on their partners and even mastered a secret handshake.

Most recently, Brittany and the pop star rooted for the Chiefs as they faced off against the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. The twosome even matched with bold red and black outfits.

​​In the stands, Swift and Brittany were seen cheering, hugging and clapping despite the Chiefs losing the game.