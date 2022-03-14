Got His Back How SNL Cast Is Supporting Pete Davidson Amid Kanye Drama

On his team. Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang opened up about how the cast of comedians is standing by Pete Davidson as his public feud with Kanye West heats up.

“We are supporting him by giving him space,” the “Las Culturistas” podcast cohost, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 13. “I think he’s just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people’s responses.”

The Emmy nominee continued, “I think he’s just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do. We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much.”

Yang’s supportive comments came shortly after alleged texts between Davidson, 28, and West, 44, made headlines. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the rapper claimed in a since-deleted Instagram video on Sunday. “I fought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

The comedian began dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021, less than one year after she filed for divorce from West. The former spouses, who were made legally single earlier this month, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

While Davidson rejoined Instagram earlier this year, he deleted his account within days. His friend Dave Sirus shared screenshots of an alleged text exchange between the King of Staten Island actor and the Grammy winner on Sunday with the caption, “A message from Pete.”

In the texts, the New York native asked West to “calm down” and “grow the f–k up” before defending Kardashian, 41. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” he wrote.

When the Yeezy designer asked where Davidson was, he replied with a selfie and added, “In bed with your wife.”

As the back and forth continued, the Set It Up star claimed that he’s “stopped” jokes from being made about the drama on SNL and encouraged West to get professional help for his mental health. Davidson struggles with borderline personality disorder, while the musician was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

“I struggle with mental stuff too,” the Meet Cute actor allegedly texted West. “It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

Davidson concluded: “I have your back even though you treat me like s–t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

The Guy Code alum has been the target of West’s disses since his relationship with Kardashian took off — and the feud has only continued to escalate. Earlier this month, the producer shared a clip of his “Eazy” music video, which showed Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that the stand-up performer has been “respecting the divorce process” for months. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, made the duo’s romance Instagram official on Friday, March 11. The reality star “was appalled” by West’s behavior, the source told Us, adding, “She wants to protect Pete just as much as Pete wants to protect her.”

