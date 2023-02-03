Thankful for the advice! Six years after Ashton Kutcher made a brief cameo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, the reality TV alum is grateful for his assistance.

“[He] really helped,” Lindsay, 37, gushed to Kutcher, 44, and his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon during a Thursday, February 2, interview for Extra. “He said to me, ‘I’m telling you: I’m looking around this room and your husband’s not here.’ He told me to talk to him about love languages and read the book Sapiens. I remember all this advice — and it worked. We’ve been married three and a half years.”

The That ‘70s Show alum and wife Mila Kunis — who are self-proclaimed fans of The Bachelor franchise — hosted one of the attorney’s group dates early on in her season, which aired in May 2017. The celebrity couple, who wed themselves in July 2015, challenged a selection of Lindsay’s suitors to complete a “husbandry” obstacle course. The men notably struggled to change a diaper, strap a baby doll into a Baby Björn, vacuum the ground and set a table. While Lucas Yancey — known for his “WhaBoom” catchphrase — ultimately won the challenge, Kutcher was not impressed.

“I was like, ‘None of these,’” the Ranch alum recalled to Witherspoon, 46, during the Thursday interview. “You know why? Because they were all more interested in beating each other than [speaking with Rachel].”

The Texas native’s now-husband, Bryan Abasolo, was not invited on the group date at the time but ultimately accepted her final rose later on in the season. They exchanged vows in August 2019.

“I’m indebted to [Ashton] and Mila,” Lindsay gushed on Thursday.

The Miss Me With That author and the chiropractor, 42, have since kept their marriage relatively private as they focus on one another.

“I feel like it’s been a long time, but then we really think about it, time has flown by as well,” Abasolo exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “But I think we’ve just grown so much together. Obviously, we were engaged for a couple years. Now, we’ve been married for a couple years. We have a new house, we have our dogs [Copper and Brownie], kids are in our future as well. We just got a lot of great things going on. Our careers are flourishing, we’re both in a good place.”

He continued at the time: “We can’t lose sight of why we came together in the first place and that was love, right? So we planned dates. Even if it’s just the most basic thing, just as far as we’re spending quality time together, I think that’s what matters. The pastor [who] actually performed at our wedding, we did premarital counseling with him and he mentioned that it was so important for you to date your partner, always pursue your partner and set time aside to have those quality intimate moments with each other where you can grow as a couple.”