Ramona Singer has nothing but good things to say about Travis Kelce — despite scolding him in an old clip that has since resurfaced online.

“I think Travis is a wonderful man and Taylor [Swift] is very lucky to have him and he’s very lucky to have her,” Singer, 66, told Page Six on Thursday, September 28, of Swift and Kelce’s budding romance. “I hope they have a magical time together.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum added that she “never told [Kelce] off” in response to the 2016 clip of her gently chastising the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Watch What Happens Live — footage that has since gone viral in the wake of his new relationship with Swift, 33.

In the clip, Singer asked Kelce, 33, about his dating dealbreakers. “Is it a dealbreaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?” she asked the NFL star, who was promoting his reality show, Catching Kelce, at the time.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Money Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

Kelce admitted that it might be a dealbreaker because “it puts some questions in [my head].”

The Bravo personality, for her part, questioned Kelce’s response. “What did your mother teach you?” she asked.

Kelce, who called himself a “very, very classy gentleman,” clarified that in his scenario, “Those first two dates are top of the line dates. And then that third one’s kind of relaxed.”

The 2016 video came to light after Kelce and Swift, also 33, sparked dating rumors after she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. The “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted wearing a team windbreaker while sitting next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and rooting for the Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears.

After the game, Swift and Travis left the locker room together, with the tight end rocking a matching white and blue jacket and pants, perfectly embodying the color scheme of Swift’s upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The duo, who drove off in a convertible, were later photographed cozying up together at a postgame celebration.

On Tuesday, September 26, a source told Us Weekly that the pair have been on more dates than fans might think — but are still taking it slow.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of Hollywood, NFL Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider explained, adding that they met through a mutual friend. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

The source added that Swift is not “looking for anything serious” because of her packed schedule and upcoming South America tour in November.

“But anything is possible,” the insider shared with Us. “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

One day later, Travis shouted out Swift for showing up to his game.

“That was pretty ballsy,” he said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric. … It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”