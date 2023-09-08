Gina Kirschenheiter and ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter have prioritized an amicable coparenting relationship — which will extend to a future wedding ceremony with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

“Oh my gosh, honestly, they would definitely be there,” Gina, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 5, of Matt, also 39, and his girlfriend, Britt. “I don’t know if I would have a wedding with the bridesmaids again. I think that ship has sailed, but she would absolutely be there. Yes.”

Gina and Matt — who share kids Nicholas, 11, Sienna, 9, and Lucas, 8 — split in April 2018 after a decade together. Following their divorce, Gina found love with Mullen, now 36, in 2019. After three years together, Gina and Mullen sparked marriage speculation in January when they posted Instagram photos of a backyard ceremony.

“We were at Travis’ parents’ house and my kids were like, ‘Don’t come outside. We’re preparing something — a surprise.’ It was actually so cute, they did this whole impromptu wedding for us,” Gina revealed during a July interview on the “Viall Files” podcast, noting it was not a legally binding wedding. “People thought I really got married. … I kind of feel that’s the way it should always be, it’s just easier. Like, why do we have to sign a contract? It actually seems a little sterile to me.”

While Gina and Travis — a father of three from a past relationship — have not legally wed yet, they remain cordial with Matt and Britt.

“I think you really need to embrace the idea that you are still a family. You are a modern, redefined family,” Gina, who proclaimed that the blended brood was “all really happy,” told Us as she promoted season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “Matt will always be my family, and now Matt has chosen his partner, Britt, and so Britt is my family. She’s like my sister-in-law. I adore her.”

Gina further gushed that Britt is “so helpful” and “so kind” to the Kirschenheiter children — and is a good friend to the RHOC star herself.

“I love hanging out with her [and] we have mutual friends,” Gina added. “If you really embrace that and you can get over the ego and remove all that stuff, you can have such a good [relationship]. I love spreading that message because it’s like, ‘Who wants to carry around that bag of BS on their back everywhere you go?’ It’s just so much easier to let it go and embrace where you guys are now. It is like a new relationship, a rebirth. That marriage is dead. Let it stay buried and embrace the new family dynamic.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi