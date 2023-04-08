Two of a kind? Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe may star on Netflix’s Unstable together, but they are not sure if Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval better hold that title.

“Who’s the more #Unstable duo? 🤔. @tomsandoval1 / @twschwa or me / @johnnylowe?” the West Wing alum, 59, jokingly captioned a Friday, April 7, Instagram photo, sharing a split image of the two pairs.

The 28-year-old actor, whom Rob shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff alongside son Matthew Lowe, is an avid Vanderpump Rules fan and couldn’t resist praising his dad’s witty caption. “This is officially your best Instagram post ever,” John Owen replied.

The official account for Bravo, the home of Vanderpump Rules, also weighed in on the matter. “RobJohn is the new TomTom,” a Friday comment read, referring to the Schwartz & Sandy’s owners’ joint nickname.

The Outsiders star and his youngest son co-created and starred together in Unstable, which dropped on the streaming giant last month. Rob plays an eclectic billionaire, who turns to his adult son to help manage his global corporation on the comedy series.

Schwartz and Sandoval, both 40, for their part, have been longtime best friends amid their respective tenures on Vanderpump Rules. Their Bravo antics even remained a central topic during John Owen and the Minnesota native’s joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this week.

“I think that [Schwartz] is conflict-avoidant,” the TV writer confessed during the Thursday, April 6, episode of WWHL, placing a comforting hand on his fellow guest’s shoulder.

The TomTom cofounder had stopped by Andy Cohen’s Clubhouse to discuss his pal Sandoval’s cheating scandal. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and longtime love Ariana Madix had split after the Missouri native had a secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss.)

“I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” Schwartz told Cohen, 54, on the Bravo aftershow. “Their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time that they’ve been ‘in love’ or whatever you want to call it, it’s become toxic. And I just don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much, but we’ll see if love prevails.”

Schwartz — whose divorce from Katie Maloney was finalized last year, shortly after he made out with Leviss, 28, at Scheana Shay’s wedding — further revealed that he learned of Sandoval and the beauty queen’s first NSFW encounter in August 2022. “In January, he [then] came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel,” Schwartz added on Thursday.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued apologies to Madix, 37, for their indiscretions.