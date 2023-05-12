A new Easter Egg? Ryan Reynolds seemingly gave his friend Taylor Swift a subtle tease over her speculative romance with Matty Healy.

“Zoom Zoom,” the Deadpool star, 46, wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a selfie set to the tune of “Chocolate” by The 1975 — which is the 34-year-old rocker’s band.

While Reynolds didn’t mention the British singer or Swift, 33, by name, the timing of his upload comes a few days after rumors swirled over the musicians’ romantic connection. Healy was recently spotted at all three of the “Enchanted” songstress’ concerts in Nashville, one day after his band wrapped up their tour in Asia.

The “I’m In Love With You” crooner and Swift fueled romance rumors even further when they seemingly mouthed the same phrase during recent respective performances.

“This one is for you, you know who you are, I love you,” Healy silently said before singing The 1975’s “About You” earlier this month. Swift, meanwhile, appeared to mouth the same exact words before belting her song “Cardigan” during her Eras Tour days later. The musicians were then spotted for the first time together while sharing a car in Nashville on Sunday, May 7.

While the duo haven’t publicly commented on their relationship status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift and Healy “have been hanging out and are having fun together.” The insider added: “They both respect and admire each other’s talent. They have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, share a close bond with Swift. Following her split from Joe Alwyn in April, the “Speak Now” performer got together with the Proposal actor and the Gossip Girl alum, 35, to enjoy a meal at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan while she was in between stops on her sold-out tour. Lively and Swift were also spotted on a girls’ night with the Haim sisters — Alana, Danielle and Este Haim — and Gigi Hadid.

Us confirmed in April that the Swift and the Conversations With Friends actor, 32, had called it quits after nearly six years together. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the Grammy winner’s A-list status became an issue for Alwyn.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, adding that Swift isn’t at “fault” and Alwyn doesn’t “blame” her for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”