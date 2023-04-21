She has her back! Gigi Hadid has unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram following his split from Taylor Swift, Us Weekly can confirm.

The model, 27, was spotted on an outing with the “Lavender Haze” singer, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters — Alana, Danielle and Este Haim — on Thursday, April 20, in New York City in between stops of Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour.

This wasn’t the first time Swift was spotted in the Big Apple following her breakup. The day before, the “Speak Now” artist was seen with Lively, 35, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, going out to dinner at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. A week earlier, the Pennsylvania native dined with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, at Carota.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the “All Too Well” songwriter and Alwyn, 32, ended things after nearly six years of dating. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Swift’s megastardom was an issue for the Conversations With Friends actor.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained while noting that Swift isn’t at “fault” and Alwyn doesn’t “blame” her for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

While the “Anti-Hero” musician adjusts to the new change in her personal life, she gave fans at her April 15 show in Tampa, Florida, a subtle indication that she was doing alright. While singing “Delicate,” the Grammy winner saw a fan holding up a sign asking if she was OK. She responded with a simple thumbs-up as she continued to belt the lyrics.

Alwyn, for his part, was seen for the first time since his split on Thursday while taking a stroll in London. A couple of days before, his Brutalist costar Emma Laird posted a photo of Alwyn via her Instagram.

“Moments in March ❤️ 🎥,” the Mayor of Kingstown actress, 24, captioned a Tuesday, April 18, carousel of Instagram photos, which included a snap of Alwyn smiling while standing on an e-scooter.

Both Swift and Alwyn kept their romance low-key while they were together. The “Bejeweled” performer explained in her documentary, Ms. Americana, that she and the England native decided to remain private amid the public scrutiny of her drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said in her 2020 Netflix special. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.”