Just chillin’! Scott Disick returned to social media for the first time since Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker — and showed off his quality time with his youngest son.

“After school break down with Reign,” Disick, 38, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 21.

The Talentless cofounder isn’t visible in the snapshot. Instead, he’s the one behind the camera, as the pic shows his 6-year-old son all smiles as he lounges in a big comfy chair.

The father of three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign — whom he shares with Kardashian, 42, did not comment on the Poosh founder’s news that she’s getting married.

The Flip it Like Disick alum’s Instagram post comes amid rumors that he’s “furious” over Kardashian’s engagement to Barker, 45, after nearly nine months of dating. The former couple split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.

“He knew [an engagement] was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly on October 18, noting, “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

A separate source explained that Kardashian’s engagement will make the holidays “challenging” for Disick, “especially if he’s sulking or kicking up any type of fuss whatsoever.”

The insider added, “He’ll always be part of the family by virtue of the kids, but it’s awkward.”

Us confirmed on Sunday, October 17, that the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and that she was “very surprised at the timing.”

“They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before,” the source said, “but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Still, the newly-engaged duo are on “cloud nine,” a separate insider added after the proposal. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

After the Meet the Barkers alum, who was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2006, popped the question, Kardashian’s friends and family offered their well-wishes on social media.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram slideshow.

Meanwhile, Disick has kept surprisingly mum on the subject, and a source told Us on Wednesday, October 19, that he “feels like an outcast” among the family due to the romance, noting, “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times.”

The Kardashians are currently filming their new Hulu series that is set to air in early 2022 — and will include footage of the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star’s engagement.