Those Photoshop skills! Selma Blair took a dig at the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman with an altered image of her 7-year-old son, Arthur.

“Stoked to have just finished Arthur’s college #admissions papers,” the Cruel Intentions star, 46, captioned an Instagram snap that showed the little boy superimposed into the first seat of a rowing team on Sunday, March 17. “And also, doesn’t Arthur look like #marykateolsen . #therow. Get it? Ha.”

The Hellboy actress added the hashtags #sportsrecruit #gocrew and #coxswainlife.

Blair isn’t the only celebrity having a laugh over the controversy. Chrissy Teigen also had some fun with Photoshop after news of the scandal broke, tweeting a snap of herself, husband John Legend, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, as soccer players on March 13.

“Does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard,” she captioned the pic, later commenting, “I feel like mine could pass.”

The Full House alum, 54, and the Desperate Housewives vet, 56, are among dozens facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scam.

Loughlin was arrested on March 13 after allegedly paying $500,000 to have her two daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, listed as recruits of the University of Southern California crew team, subsequently ensuring their admission to the school. She posted a $1 million bond that same day and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Huffman, meanwhile, is accused of making a “charitable donation” of $15,000 in order for her daughter, Sofia, to have extra time to take her SAT exam. She was arrested at gunpoint on March 12 and posted a $250,000 bond later that day.

Loughlin has been fired by Hallmark over the incident and may not appear on the final season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

Both women have also been hit with a $500 billion lawsuit by Jennifer Kay Toy, whose son was denied admission to some of the colleges involved in the scandal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!