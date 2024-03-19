Sister Wives star Garrison Brown’s sister Savanah Brown got candid about how she’s navigated the loss of her brother.

“Two weeks ago, on Tuesday, March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. He was 25,” Savanah, 19, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, March 19. “I’m having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain.”

Savanah went on to note that she often sees signs of Garrison in her everyday life. “Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it’s him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone,” she wrote. “When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there.”

Savanah concluded her post by stating that she hopes “anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave,” adding, “Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you.”

Savanah’s post featured a childhood pic of a young Garrison holding her as a baby, as well as recent shots from his travels. The siblings are two of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s six children, including Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22.

Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, announced Garrison’s death in a joint Instagram statement earlier this month after an apparent suicide. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away,” the exes wrote alongside snaps of their son on March 5. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

A police report obtained by Us Weekly not long after revealed that Janelle was concerned about Garrison following a text he sent to people who work with the Brown family, which read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Upon learning of the text, she asked her children to check in on Garrison. Gabriel reportedly found his brother’s body in his Flagstaff, Arizona home.

Several Sister Wives stars have since paid tribute to Janelle and Kody’s late son. Christine Brown called Garrison a “wonderful, caring brother” in an Instagram tribute, while Meri Brown wrote that he was “a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him” in an Instagram post of her own.

Garrison was laid to rest during a March 9 funeral, which his half-sister Mykelti Brown said marked the “first time in years” their entire family got together. “I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” Mykelti, who is one of Kody and Christine’s six kids, said in a March 12 Patreon video. “The thing I know about Garrison is he wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living our life and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do.”

Maddie revealed in a Monday, March 18, Instagram video that mental health played a major role in Garrison’s death. “I don’t think we talk about it enough. I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health,” she told her followers. “And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”