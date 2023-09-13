Podcaster Sofia Franklyn is not one to shy away from discussing the biggest pop culture takes, and she has thoughts on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s broken engagement.

“Oooh, Carl! I would be pissed,” Franklyn, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 12, while promoting her “Sofia With an F” podcast. “I would be very upset. So they were engaged?”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Radke, 38, had called off his engagement to Hubbard, 37, one month before their November nuptials.

“It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, alleging that Hubbard was “blindsided” by the decision. “A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Radke officially informed the Summer House costars’ wedding guests earlier this week. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter, obtained by People on Monday, September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Hubbard, for her part, has yet to officially address the split but has since deleted any photos with her former fiancé on Instagram.

“I think that Lindsay should come on ‘Sofia With an F’ and we can actually distract and destroy this man,” Franklyn quipped to Us.

Franklyn launched her eponymous podcast in 2020, covering entertainment topics and interviewing celebrity guests.

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn't Make It Down the Aisle From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

“It took a little bit of time [to find my groove], I’m going to be real, but I think I just always put a huge emphasis on being authentically me and just real and raw,” Franklyn said on Tuesday. “And so I wouldn’t necessarily say I have a niche. I really can cover anything in any topic, but I think what kind of brings it all together and kind of makes me stand out, because it is such a saturated market, is just being real and vulnerable.”

While Franklyn can do it all on her podcast, she’s found discussing dating, men and “how much I can’t stand them” to be her favorite subjects.

“I kind of had to start from the very bottom, and I’ve had to do a lot of learning as I’ve been going,” she told Us of her solo debut in the podcast space. “I think if I could give any advice is to just get started. You don’t need to have all the answers right away.”

Franklyn further noted that she’s been “very lucky and fortunate” when it comes to booking interviews. Amber Rose, however, made her nervous when they sat down. “Because I’ve just been such a fan of hers for so long,” Franklyn reasoned. “And people will always say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ but she lived up to everything.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

New episodes of “Sofia With an F” drop on Thursdays.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi