Sofia Richie is kicking off fall with an epic outfit.

Richie demonstrated how to style shorts in autumn via TikTok on Wednesday, October 4. She started the video posing with her hand on her hips while wearing a plush robe. The cozy piece featured a silky burnt orange fabric covered in black and white squares. She tossed the robe’s belt over her shoulder while giving the camera a smile.

Next, she held up a black pair of Saint Laurent pleated shorts and a black T-shirt. The clip then transitioned to show Richie in the monochrome outfit. She tucked the shirt into the shorts and gave the camera a thumbs up.

Richie then accessorized with a pair of Stuart Weitzman knee-high leather boots and a black coat finished with a white lining. She completed the ensemble with chunky gold hoops, a diamond cuff earring, black nails, dark sunglasses and a sculpture purse from Khaite.

Richie finished the video by blowing a kiss to her followers. “Let the fall outfits begin 🍁,” she captioned the video, tagging the boot designer.

This isn’t the first fall outfit Richie has rocked since the season began. In September, she slayed in a plaid trench coat during Milan Fashion Week. Richie cinched her waist with a black leather belt and added a pop of color to the ensemble with a bright red turtleneck. She topped the look off with Prada trousers.

Richie also donned an autumn-esque outfit while giving followers a peek at her upcoming fashion line. Last month, she took to Instagram and showed off a maxi dress featuring a black knit top finished with long sleeves and a mock net that was attached to a pleated ivory skirt. At the time, she posed in front of a mirror while moving the skirt around to show how light-weight and flowy it is. “This may or may not be coming spring – SRG,” she captioned the video.

Although she has not yet announced the release date of her collection, she’s been open about what fans can expect. “The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she gushed to Who What Wear in August. “I made sure trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100% me.”

Richie also shared that watching her older sister, Nicole Richie, design inspired her. “I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot.”

Similarly to Nicole, Sophia isn’t planning to be the face of the brand. “We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”