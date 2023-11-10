Sunny Hostin was not a fan of Travis Barker drumming in the delivery room for Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love it for her,” Hostin, 55, said during the Friday, November 10, episode of The View. “I personally would have wanted to punch him in the throat because when you are in labor and you are birthing, you need, like, zen.”

Sunny — who shares son Gabriel, 21, and daughter Paloma, 17, with husband Emmanuel Hostin — went on to explain how she got a drum for her son’s third birthday and she “wanted to die.”

“It’s so loud. It’s not calming!” she exclaimed, adding that a woman goes through a lot of “pain” during labor.

On Thursday, November 9, Barker, 47, posted a TikTok video of him playing the drums at the hospital as Kardashian, 44, prepared to give birth to their son, Rocky Thirteen. “Practicing to my babies heartbeat,” he captioned the clip.

While some people thought the idea was cute, other fans were in disbelief at how Kardashian actually enjoyed all the noise.

“Kourtney’s patience are [sic] angel like,” one user commented while another added that they would be “so annoyed.”

Barker and Kardashian — who tied the knot in May 2022 — welcomed their first child together, on Saturday, November 4. Kardashian already shares children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one day after Rocky’s arrival. “They are both elated.”

Less than one week after giving birth, another source shared with Us on Thursday, November 9, that Kardashian “went to the hospital days before she gave birth.”

“Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had,” the insider explained, adding that Barker was a calming presence. “Travis was right by her side supporting her. Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in the world!”

A third source told Us that the pair stayed in the hospital “a few extra days” because of Kardashian’s health scare earlier this summer. The insider noted that the twosome were being extra “protective of their baby boy.” (The Kardashians star underwent emergency fetal surgery in September following a complication.)

“They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home,” the source added. “Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect.”