Taylor Swift jetted from coast to coast to catch up with BFF Selena Gomez after a jam-packed weekend with new flame Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, and Gomez, 31, were all smiles as they were spotted leaving West Hollywood restaurant Sushi Park on Thursday, October 19. The dynamic duo dressed down for the casual night out, both rocking laid-back updos. Swift layered a sheer patterned white top over a black tank top, pairing the look with loose jeans. Gomez also opted for denim pants and wore a black long-sleeve shirt.

The pair, who have been friends since 2008, were photographed laughing as they walked out of the eatery with Keleigh Teller. At one point, Swift slung her arm around Gomez’s shoulders.

Before heading to Los Angeles, Swift spent a busy weekend in New York City with Kelce, 34. The couple were seen holding hands while out and about on Saturday, October 14, later making surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Swift and Kelce cozied up together at a cast party after the show and stepped out for a second consecutive date night in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, October 15.

Fans were shocked to see the twosome make their separate appearances on the late-night show — and even Kelce was surprised by the opportunity. “We showed up at SNL with the idea of supporting [musical guest] Ice Spice, her and Taylor are friends. I’ve always wanted to meet [host] Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while … It was electric to be back in that place,” he said on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce previously hosted SNL after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February. Despite having prior experience on the sketch show, his nerves still took over when he joined the end of an NFL-themed skit on Saturday night. “I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out,” he confessed to his brother and podcast cohost Jason Kelce.

He added: “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I’m not even sure if I said anything. … There is just something about being in that room.”

Travis briefly appeared in a sketch poking fun at the NFL’s new obsession with his love life — and with Swift’s attendance at his games. The pop star has been spotted at three Chiefs games since late September, most recently joining Travis’ parents in a VIP suite at a home game in Kansas City on October 12.

While their romance is still in the early stages, a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month that “things are going really well” for Travis and Swift. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” the insider added.

According to the source, the pro athlete “is different from anybody” Swift has dated in the past. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the insider told Us, noting that Swift “is falling for him more and more as the days go by.”

Fans have become extremely invested in the pair’s relationship — so much so that Swifties in Connecticut fell for a spooky small-town prank. A rumor spread on Thursday that Swift and Travis were spotted dining at a restaurant in New Canaan, but a source exclusively told Us the A-listers were not, in fact, there. The frenzy was instead caused by two dolls dressed as Swift and Kelce as part of The Young Women’s League of New Canaan Scarecrow Fest.