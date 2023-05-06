Focusing on his sobriety! Tom Sandoval is prioritizing his well-being following Scandoval.

“Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, announced during his Thursday, May 4, concert in New York, according to footage obtained by TMZ. “I’m just taking a little break for a second.”

Sandoval shared his exciting news during his Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras concert at Long Island’s The Space at Westbury. While he was spotted sipping on a beverage during the set, the Bravo star told attendees that it was Heineken Zero, which is a non-alcoholic beer.

“Cheers,” Sandoval added, which was met with cheers from the crowd.

Sandoval — who did not mention why he stopped drinking — rose to fame as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR eatery and a fixture on its accompanying reality TV series, where he eventually met former girlfriend Ariana Madix. The pair even collaborated on their book, Fancy AF Cocktails, with original takes on mixed drink recipes.

“Remember to drink responsibility, or at least hide it well. We aren’t the morality police, but don’t f–king drink and drive,” the twosome wrote in their 2019 tome, issuing a warning about alcohol consumption dangers. “And don’t drink and rage-text. … Finally, it’s tradition to say a few words before drinking with friends, so we want to leave you with a little toast: Raise your glass high, this one’s for you.”

Sandoval and Madix, 37, went on to date for nearly nine years. Us confirmed in March that they had called it quits after the TomTom owner had a months-long secret affair with their costar Raquel Leviss. Both Sandoval and Leviss, 28, have apologized for their actions and for hurting Madix amid their tryst.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur later revealed last month that he and the former beauty queen were “taking a break” from their relationship.

“We’re really good friends,” Sandoval said during the April 11 episode of “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “Were not putting any label on it.”

Leviss, for her part, has since entered a treatment facility to seek mental health counseling.

“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23,” a rep for Leviss told Us on April 17. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Sandoval and the California native — who was previously engaged to James Kennedy — attended the season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules, where they reunited with all of their cast mates to break down the season drama and their affair fallout.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.