Travis Kelce is sharing his support for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “squad,” starting with Selena Gomez.

Kelce, 34, dropped a “like” on a GQ Sports Instagram picture of Gomez, 31, cuddling up to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Wednesday, January 3.

Gomez announced in December 2023 that she has been dating Blanco, 35, for six months.

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that her loved ones “absolutely” approve of the couple. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Gomez had seen her fair share of public romances before sparking a connection with Blanco (real name Benjamin Levin). In fact, one of her past relationships led her to become friends with Swift, now 34. Gomez and Swift connected in 2008 when they were dating brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, respectively.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” Swift recalled to the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

While both Gomez and Swift’s romances with the two Jonas Brothers singers quickly fizzled out, their friendship endured. In July 2023, the two “local independent girlies” celebrated the Fourth of July at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. Weeks later, Swift started seeing Kelce.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME in a cover story last month, referring to a July episode of “New Heights” when he felt “butthurt” they didn’t get to meet after he saw her Eras Tour concert that month. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Kelce and Swift took their romance to the next level in September when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs football game.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift added to the magazine. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has since been a fixture at Kelce’s games throughout the 2023 NFL season. He returned the favor, attending her Eras concert in Argentina in November 2023. The pair recently spent the Christmas and New Year’s holidays together in Kansas City.