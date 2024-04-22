Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Tyler Cameron Weighs In on Kristin Cavallari’s New Romance: They’re ‘Probably Banging a Ton’

By
Tyler Cameron Weighs in on Ex Kristin Cavallaris New Romance Theyre Probably Banging a Ton
Tyler Cameron, Kristin Cavallari Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video;Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Tyler Cameron is fully supportive of former fling Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with her younger boyfriend, Mark Estes.

“Kristin is so great at having fun. I’m sure it’s a fun, energy-filled relationship,” Cameron, 31, said on the Monday, April 22, episode of the “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast. “Probably banging a ton.”

The former Bachelorette star explained that “Kristin’s the coolest, best time.” Cameron noted that Cavallari, 37, “can have fun anywhere” and is a “blast” to be around.

Cameron revealed that he’s “aware” of Estes, 24, and his TikTok partner the Montana Boyz (which also includes Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox), but didn’t say if he’s an actual fan.

Feature Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes Complete Relationship Timeline

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ Relationship Timeline

He did, however, praise Cavallari for not caring what people think about her relationship with Estes, who is 13 years younger than her.

“If they’re happy and they’re going for it, good for them,” Cameron said. “Kristin’s a bad bitch, she can take care of her own. Pay her own [way]. Bring this man up!”

The Going Home star added that while many fans are shocked that Cavallari said she’s open to having kids with Estes, Cameron is supportive of her choice.

Kristin Cavallari s Complete Dating History From Reality Stars to NFL Athletes 109

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History

“That would be John Tucker Must Die. If they had a kid. He would be banging everybody,” Cameron teased, referring to Jesse Metcalfe’s womanizing character in the 2006 comedy.

Cavallari’s relationship status has made headlines many times since she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020. The former spouses were married nearly seven years before their split and share three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

The Uncommon James founder briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye and was linked to singer Chase Rice before she sparked romance rumors with Cameron in April 2022. At the time, Cavallari and Cameron were photographed kissing while filming a promo video for her brand in Palm Springs.

Kristin Cavallari Slams Hate Toward Mark Estes Romance 2
Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes Courtesy of Mark Estes/Instagram

Cavallari denied they were anything more than friends after the shoot. She later reignited relationship speculation in January 2023 when she was spotted getting cozy with Cameron at a New Year’s Eve outing in Nashville.

Weeks later, Cameron was seen making out with a mystery woman while at a wedding. Cavallari, meanwhile, confirmed in February 2023 that she was not seeing Cameron.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“We’re not dating. I love Tyler, he’s such a good guy,” Cavallari said during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “He’s great. And he was my New Year’s date and we had a ton of fun, but he’s not my boyfriend. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

One year later, Cavallari went public with her relationship with Estes, whom she calls “Montana.” She shared a photo in February via Instagram from a recent trip to Mexico with her boyfriend, captioning it, “He makes me happy.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Kristin Cavallari Through the Years From Laguna Beach to Mother of 3 111

Related: Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From 'Laguna Beach' to Mother of 3

While the couple are more than 10 years apart in age, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Cavallari “doesn’t care what people think when it comes to his age.”

Cavallari’s inner circle has also learned that age is just a number. “After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Estes exclusively told Us that his relationship with the Laguna Beach alum is as “serious as it gets.”

In this article

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari
Tyler Cameron Jokes He Doesnt Regret Breaking Up With Any of His Exes Im Glad They All Went Away

Tyler Cameron

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!