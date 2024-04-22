Tyler Cameron is fully supportive of former fling Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with her younger boyfriend, Mark Estes.

“Kristin is so great at having fun. I’m sure it’s a fun, energy-filled relationship,” Cameron, 31, said on the Monday, April 22, episode of the “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast. “Probably banging a ton.”

The former Bachelorette star explained that “Kristin’s the coolest, best time.” Cameron noted that Cavallari, 37, “can have fun anywhere” and is a “blast” to be around.

Cameron revealed that he’s “aware” of Estes, 24, and his TikTok partner the Montana Boyz (which also includes Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox), but didn’t say if he’s an actual fan.

He did, however, praise Cavallari for not caring what people think about her relationship with Estes, who is 13 years younger than her.

“If they’re happy and they’re going for it, good for them,” Cameron said. “Kristin’s a bad bitch, she can take care of her own. Pay her own [way]. Bring this man up!”

The Going Home star added that while many fans are shocked that Cavallari said she’s open to having kids with Estes, Cameron is supportive of her choice.

“That would be John Tucker Must Die. If they had a kid. He would be banging everybody,” Cameron teased, referring to Jesse Metcalfe’s womanizing character in the 2006 comedy.

Cavallari’s relationship status has made headlines many times since she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020. The former spouses were married nearly seven years before their split and share three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

The Uncommon James founder briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye and was linked to singer Chase Rice before she sparked romance rumors with Cameron in April 2022. At the time, Cavallari and Cameron were photographed kissing while filming a promo video for her brand in Palm Springs.

Cavallari denied they were anything more than friends after the shoot. She later reignited relationship speculation in January 2023 when she was spotted getting cozy with Cameron at a New Year’s Eve outing in Nashville.

Weeks later, Cameron was seen making out with a mystery woman while at a wedding. Cavallari, meanwhile, confirmed in February 2023 that she was not seeing Cameron.

“We’re not dating. I love Tyler, he’s such a good guy,” Cavallari said during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “He’s great. And he was my New Year’s date and we had a ton of fun, but he’s not my boyfriend. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

One year later, Cavallari went public with her relationship with Estes, whom she calls “Montana.” She shared a photo in February via Instagram from a recent trip to Mexico with her boyfriend, captioning it, “He makes me happy.”

While the couple are more than 10 years apart in age, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Cavallari “doesn’t care what people think when it comes to his age.”

Cavallari’s inner circle has also learned that age is just a number. “After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Estes exclusively told Us that his relationship with the Laguna Beach alum is as “serious as it gets.”