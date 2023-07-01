Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are a country couple that is meant to be, with a love story that has even inspired multiple songs.

“The truth was me and Tyler were both having hard days that day,” Bebe Rexha told reporters at CMA Fest in 2018 of working with the former Florida Georgia Line crooner on their “Meant to Be” duet. “Tyler told me that he had a rough day, so when he was in the elevator coming back down from dinner, his wife told him that, ‘If it’s meant to be it’ll be.’ Not knowing that they were pregnant at the same time. It’s crazy that all that happened. As the song started growing, they had a baby and now it’s just amazing.”

Tyler — who sang in Florida Georgia Line alongside Brian Kelley until their September 2022 breakup — and Hayley have been together since early 2013.

“When I quit my job at Merrill Lynch and was about to move back to California, a friend of mine told me to pray about the move and that he didn’t think I should leave. So, I did. I asked God to make it clear,” she recalled on her now-defunct blog, the Vogue Trip, referring to Tyler. “As I was signing my Cali lease the next day, my boss came up to me and said he would double my salary if I would stay. I looked up and almost laughed in his face. I had gotten my clarity. One month later that same friend, who is now my fiancé, gave me my last first kiss. Boy, am I glad I stayed.”

One year later, Tyler proposed to Hayley during a romantic helicopter ride. They tied the knot in July 2015 in Hayley’s native Sun Valley, Idaho.

While raising three little ones and balancing thriving careers — Tyler released his debut solo LP in January 2023 while Hayley has found success as a lifestyle blogger and podcaster — they have remained happily in love.

“It’s part of connecting,” the Grammy nominee said of the pair’s relationship during a March 2021 episode of Hayley’s “Meaning Full Living” podcast. “Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and, you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It’s important. [We began] making that a priority and just making time to connect. … I remember some nights we just didn’t have sex, we were like, ‘No, let’s just lay here and watch a movie,’ and just held hands or kind of held each other. Just a way to connect. We’ve been pretty intentional about it.”

Nearly three years earlier, the duo exclusively revealed to Us in September 2018 that their typical date nights ranged from cooking dinner at home in their pajamas to “getting all dressed up and having a fun night out.”

Scroll below to see Tyler and Hayley’s sweetest moments together:

2013

The twosome met in April 2013, with Tyler sharing a pic from their first encounter via his Instagram one year later. “#tbt one year ago to the first time I met this angel. #whowouldofeverthought,” he captioned the throwback photo.

September 2014

The “Cruise” musician popped the question aboard a helicopter.

July 2015

The couple wed in Sun Valley, Idaho, in a romantic outdoor ceremony with Kelley serving as Tyler’s best man.

December 2017

“I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts,” Tyler gushed via Instagram on Christmas Eve, sharing the first photos of the pair’s daughter. “We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better.”

August 2019

Us confirmed in February 2019 that Hayley was pregnant with baby No. 2 shortly before she debuted her baby bump at a pre-Grammys party. Son Luca arrived on August 19.

September 2020

Their second son, Atlas, completed the family on September 24, with the Hubbards opting for a name that reflected their shared passion for travel. Tyler got a vasectomy after Atlas’ arrival, which Hayley revealed via her Instagram later that month.

December 2021

The married couple continued to spend vacations and holidays in Sun Valley, including during Christmas in 2021.

November 2022

Hayley cuddled Tyler on the CMAs red carpet, one of their first award shows since Florida Georgia Line broke up.

June 2023

The pair shared a smooch during a British vacation weeks after Hayley celebrated the success of Tyler’s first LP as a solo vocalist.

“Beaming with gratitude and admiration of this guy. Last week was the first anniversary of ‘5 Foot 9,’ the beginning of Tyler’s solo endeavor, and also his second #1 song as a solo artist with ‘Dancin’ in the Country!’ Getting to watch his dedication to his craft, and also to our family, in the past couple years has been really special and I’m just so proud,” she wrote via her Instagram in May. “Grateful for all of the support of friends, family, fans, radio, his team [and] our kiddos.”