Whoopi Goldberg has some advice for millennials who are struggling financially.

“I’m sorry, listen, every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents did. But, I’m sorry, if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house,” Goldberg, 67, said during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of The View. “I’m sorry, we busted our behinds.”

Goldberg made the comments during a Wednesday Hot Topics discussion about millennials’ views on the American Dream and their ability to buy property and start families. (Merriam-Webster defines millennials as individuals “born in the 1980s or 1990s.”)

Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back against her cohost’s comments, noting that Goldberg’s generation “gave us the housing crisis, though.” Goldberg, however, was unperturbed.

“Every generation is told, ‘You’re going to do worse than your parents,’” she said. “You know what? People pick it up and they do what they do and they raise themselves. This is what you’ve got to do. It’s called being a good citizen.”

Last year, Kim Kardashian drew backlash for making a similar statement. “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian, 43, said in a March 2022 interview with Variety.

Later that month, the reality star clarified what she meant by the remark during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to [make women] feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know what they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way,” Kardashian said, noting that her “tone and attitude” when she made the comment came from being asked about being “famous for being famous” right beforehand.

As for Goldberg, the EGOT winner has never been one to shy away from sharing a controversial take. In July, Goldberg walked off the View stage after disagreeing with Sunny Hostin about Miranda Lambert scolding fans for taking selfies at one of her Las Vegas shows earlier that month.

“[I’m] going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets,” Hostin, 55, said. Goldberg then fired back in defense of Lambert, 39.

“You know what? Stay home,” she said. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

After Hostin explained she likes to take photos to relive memories later, Goldberg stood up from her seat and told Hostin, “Turn on the television, girl.”