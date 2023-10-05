Whoopi Goldberg is unimpressed by Rachel Bilson’s recent comments about prospective romantic partners’ sexual histories.

After Bilson, 42, said that she’d find it “a little weird” if a man in his 40s had only had a handful of sexual partners, Goldberg, 67, took her to task.

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business?” Goldberg said during the Thursday, October 5, episode of The View while discussing Bilson’s comments.

She continued: “Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the other way around], and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

Goldberg then shared a word of advice for women with concerns about their partners’ level of sexual experience: “If he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you bitching?”

After making the remark in question, Bilson did acknowledge that it wasn’t “fair” of her to judge someone for their body count.

“Maybe he’s been in, like, decade-[long] relationships, which is fully respectable,” she said during the Monday, October 2, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast. “It’s not fair for me to say, either way. … A person is a person.” Us Weekly has reached out to Bilson for comment on Goldberg’s statements.

This is not the first time Bilson has been candid about her sexual preferences. During a May appearance on the “Women on Top” podcast, the O.C. star shared that “missionary” is her “favorite” sex position because she wants “to be f–king manhandled.”

As for the position she tends to avoid, Bilson said: “Depending on the actual d–k, [it’s] doggy-style because it can go so deep and hurt.”

The actress previously raised eyebrows when she revealed to guest Whitney Cummings during a March episode of “Broad Ideas” that she didn’t orgasm during sex until she was 38.

Bilson — whose past romantic partners include Bill Hader, Hayden Christensen and Adam Brody — clarified later that month that she wasn’t trying to single out any of her exes with the NSFW confession.

“Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that,” she said during an appearance on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast.

Bilson then emphasized that the lack of orgasms in her youth had “nothing to do with any partner” and instead came down to not knowing her own body yet. “Nobody was involved other than myself,” she explained.