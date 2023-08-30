Miley Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s Malibu home will always hold a special place in her heart — partly because of the music she made there.

Cyrus, 30, took a trip down memory lane via TikTok on Tuesday, August 29, sharing how her debut solo album, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus, connects to her now burned-down pad.

“The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist,” she said. “I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would have never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down.”

Cyrus got emotional before explaining, “So that had so much magic to it that ended up really changing my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2016 that Cyrus bought the $2.5 million four-bedroom house in Malibu to share with then-fiancé Hemsworth, 33. The purchase came shortly after she and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in 2015 after splitting in 2013.

Cyrus later wrote 2017’s “Malibu” about Hemsworth and their life together in the seaside town. “Today is the 4-year anniversary of ‘Malibu.’ A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much,” Cyrus captioned a video of herself via Instagram in May 2021, honoring the hit track. “That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism.”

In November 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s joint home was lost to the deadly wildfires in California. Cyrus was out of town filming a project when the fire hit, but Hemsworth — and their pets — made it out safely. (Three people died in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Malibu.)

“Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus tweeted at the time. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Cyrus called Hemsworth her “survival partner” during a December 2018 interview with Howard Stern after they got through the traumatic event. The pair tied the knot later that month.

“I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she told Vanity Fair in February 2019. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

The shared experience, however, didn’t make for a lasting union. Us confirmed in August 2019 that Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits after 10 years together and less than a year as a married couple. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Cyrus moved on with Kaitlynn Carter and later Cody Simpson, whom she split from in August 2020. Cyrus was first linked to boyfriend Maxx Morando in fall 2021. Hemsworth has been dating Gabriella Brooks since late 2019.