The Importance of Friends

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” the Baltimore native said during a May 2021 episode of her podcast, noting that she didn’t open up to friends about the difficulties in her marriage. “I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.” Faris was married to Indra from 2004 to 2008.