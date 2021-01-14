Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Alleged Instagram DMs

After several women, including writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, shared disturbing allegations about Hammer’s social media conduct in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that he had exited Shotgun Wedding. “Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesman said at the time. The California native later told TMZ, “I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”