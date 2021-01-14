Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Stan Lee Tweet

Countless celebrities and fans shared personal photos with Stan Lee in November 2018 after the legendary Marvel Comics writer’s death. Hammer was perplexed by the social media posts, sarcastically tweeting at the time that there was “no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.” While the Golden Globe nominee later apologized for “inadvertently [offending] many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” he reversed course in February 2019.

“I do not feel badly for the people that I offended who met Stan Lee once and were capitalizing and masking self-promotion as false grief,” he told British GQ at the time.