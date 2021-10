2021

Following the split, the former couple have stayed amicable, often praising each other’s parenting skills. In May 2021, Hebert gushed about being “grateful” for her ex.

“Divorce is hard no matter what,” she captioned Instagram snaps of their two kids. “But I can always count on @_jprosenbaum to take the kids out on adventures together filled with fun activities. Thank you! Grateful.”