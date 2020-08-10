Engaged!

Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Josh Wolfe After More Than 1 Year of Dating

By
Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Josh Wolfe
 Courtesy Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram
10
5 / 10
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Popping the Question

Wolfe got down on one knee on a candlelit walkway during a romantic outing in Quebec, Canada.

 

Back to top