2018

The pair were first photographed together in 2018.

“I think it was just an instant connection,” Tilley told Entertainment Tonight in December 2019 about Kiyoko. “I’ve never had something so instant, like, from the beginning.”

Without naming names, she added, “If there’s a moment where I feel like, ‘OK, I’m ready to let everybody into my relationship and everyone can have an opinion on it,’ [then I will share].”