February 2022

The Last Duel star directed a special remixed music video of Lopez’s “On My Way” single, which was released in conjunction with the Marry Me film.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote via her OnTheJLo newsletter on February 11. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”