September 2021

Affleck gushed over his “strong” girlfriend as she was named Adweek’s 2021 Brand Visionary. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” he noted at the time.