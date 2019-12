Kourtney and Scott Call It Quits (2015)

Us broke the news that Kourtney and Disick, who started dating in 2006, split in July 2015 after pictures surfaced of him of getting cozying with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

“She really has had it this time,” a source told Us at the time. “She can’t believe he’d be so stupid to embarrass her and be photographed all over Chloe.”

Disick subsequently moved on with Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger than him.