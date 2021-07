Baby Grace’s Name

Bindi’s first daughter, Grace Warrior, was named in honor of Steve.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ’Wildlife Warrior,’” Bindi explained in a February 2021 interview with The Bump. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”