Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Most Savage Trolling Moments

When Blake Mocked Ryan for Wanting Pie for His Birthday

Lively poked fun at her husband for his choice of birthday “cake” when he turned 44 in October 2020. “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE,” she captioned two Instagram photos showing Reynolds smiling as he was presented with a pie studded with candles. “2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”