Long before she was suiting up to save the world or teaching lessons in chemistry, Brie Larson was a child actor.

“I was six when I told my mom I wanted to be an actor,” the actress told Stylist in 2018. “I think it helped me with my super shyness as a kid. It taught me how to hold a conversation and make eye contact.”

The California native quickly landed commercials and minor TV roles before scoring her first series regular gig at age 10 on Raising Dad, the short-lived WB sitcom where she played Bob Saget‘s daughter.

She took on plenty of roles over the next couple decades, even scoring an Oscar for Room in 2016, but playing Captain Marvel made her truly nervous.

“Most of my fear was with the public nature of the role,” she said. “Knowing that this film would mean my face was on billboards all over the world seemed overwhelming. I still have fears about not being able to do things I love, like walking around the airport alone and people-watching, but I think the power the film holds is more important than my fears.”

