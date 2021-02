Britney’s Boyfriend’s Statement

Sam Asghari, who has been dating the “Lucky” singer since late 2016, slammed Jamie in February 2021, writing via his Instagram Stories, “I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick.” The personal trainer later told TMZ that “once [Jamie] starts treating his daughter right, then we can be on good terms.”