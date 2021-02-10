Jamie’s Heartache

The former building contractor told CNN in December 2020 that he had not been on “good terms” with Britney since that August, the same month she said she was “opposed” to his role. “I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he told the outlet. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”