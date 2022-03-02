The Fight Continues

Though she was freed from her conservatorship in late 2021, Britney’s legal drama with her father didn’t end. Jamie’s lawyer sent an email to the singer’s attorney in January 2022 requesting “a mutually agreeable date” for Britney to sit for a deposition regarding the claims she made about her conservatorship.

“Ideally, we would agree to conduct these depositions in early March, with them either occurring on consecutive days or at least the same week,” the note read, asking that Jamie be deposed first. “Additionally, so as to avoid any issues or problems, we propose that we formalize the schedule through a stipulation and Court order so that we are all under a Court order to appear for the depositions as noticed.”

Britney’s team was given a deadline to respond by February 4, 2022